Scattered showers continue this morning, as the large, steadier rainfall push has already passed through Indianapolis. As of 5 a.m., 1.19″ has fallen in downtown and amounts will be much lower pushing forward for the afternoon. A strong cold front arrives between 8 and 9 a.m. for downtown and could still bring a thunderstorm threat for a few counties, along with additional strong gusts, lightning and wind damage!

The HIGH WIND WARNING begins at 7 a.m. and will last through the early evening, a vigorous, upper level low, plus an intense low-level jet will transfer strong winds all day down the surface, with gusts up to 60+ mph from Indianapolis and points north! These winds will be oriented from the southwest, making travel west to east (and vice-versa) difficult at times for high-profile vehicles…i.e. semi-trucks. Along with travel, large trees could come down due to saturated grounds, numerous power outages, and the loosing of items in your yard.

Winds slowly retreat this evening, as colder and drier air returns for the overnight and into Friday morning. Dry weather is back Friday through next Monday, as sunshine builds back in and temperatures warm by Sunday and into Monday to the 50s.