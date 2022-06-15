Another very hot one on the way today! Skies are clear this morning and temperatures remain quite warm, as the air is overwhelmingly tropical to begin our Wednesday. After sunrise, sunshine will drive the heat again for the day with temperatures reaching the lower to middle 90s in your hometown.

The Excessive Heat Warning remains in place and will continue through 9 p.m. tonight. The record high today is 94° set back in 1952 (70 years ago). Our forecast high is expected to reach 94°, tying the record or even beating it by 4 p.m. today. Poor air quality today will also give you good reason to stay inside until this heat wave subsides Thursday night!

A “cold” front will arrive tomorrow morning and drop across Indiana through the early afternoon. This will prompt a low storm chance and add some clouds to temper the heat. Still hot tomorrow and humid but relief will be coming by late afternoon and into the evening. Highs tomorrow reaching 92°, the record high is 96°!

The upcoming weekend looks great, still warm but not as hot AND less humid, as sunshine rolls on! A dry stretch is emerging too, as drought like conditions could take hold by early next week!