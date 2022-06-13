A surge in humidity/mugginess is already underway for Indiana this morning. We are dry, but quite warm to start the day, as some patchy fog has developed. After sunrise, temperatures will begin to jump quickly under hazy sunshine. The combination of intense heat, high dew points and higher humidity will make for a very uncomfortable day!

A heat advisory will start at noon and last through 9 p.m. tonight. Be sure to go slow when working outdoors, take breaks and drink lots of water.

Along with the heat, severe storms will be possible by mid to late afternoon! Due to the tropical pattern, storms could become quite strong with torrential downpours, dangerous/damaging wind gusts, lightning and hail.

We are under a slight risk today with the greatest threat between 3 p.m. through 7 p.m. Be weather aware during those hours.

Record heat arrives tomorrow, as the hot dome moves overhead! This will “cap” the atmosphere creating extreme heat and no storm threat to cool down areas! With highs likely reaching the middle to upper 90s, new record highs appear likely with additional heat advisories and/or excessive heat warnings!

A cool front will arrive by Thursday afternoon and bring a return to some storms and eventually a shift in the heat by Friday! Expect more on the timing of storms in the days ahead but you can certainly notice the break in heat coming by the weekend below!