This morning will begin with very tropical air, as temperatures hover near 80°! Dry weather is back too, as no storm threat is in the area for today. The added sunshine and intense heat will overtake the state by lunchtime and will only worsen through the afternoon hours!

An excessive heat warning begins at 11 a.m. and will take us through 9 p.m. We are expecting a new record high this afternoon, as we are forecasting a high today at 95°, the previous record 94° setback in 1954 (68 years ago). Heat indices will push in the lower 100s today, marking not only a hot but dangerous day!

More excessive heat coming tomorrow, marking a Midwest heat wave in place!

Thursday will bring a “cold” front by the afternoon and into the evening! This will create a chance for spotty storms and a change in wind direction by Thursday night and into early Friday morning. With a change in wind flow, a drop in humidity will get underway making the air more comfortable to breathe and a pullback in temperatures for the weekend.