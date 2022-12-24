INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning! We are starting off this morning with temperatures around zero with wind chills well below zero once again. We climb to double digits today but we remain below freezing for the next several days.

Winter headlines continue

A Winter Storm Warning continues until 7 a.m. this morning. Roads are still slick and snow-covered in some areas. Take it slowly throughout the day.

A Wind Chill Advisory begins at 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. this afternoon. Wind chills will stay between -15 to -25 below zero. Wind gusts will stay breezy up to 35 mph.

Christmas Eve forecast

For your Christmas Eve, temperatures will climb to about 10 degrees. A few flurries will be around but blowing snow is still a concern with the gusty winds again today. We will keep mostly cloudy skies until later tonight when clouds start to clear. Overnight lows will once again drop below zero.

Christmas Day forecast

Christmas Day will be cold with highs only reaching the middle to upper teens. The good news is we will see more sunshine for the holiday! If you are traveling somewhere, just be cautious and give yourself extra time to get to where you need to be. Overnight lows will drop into the middle teens.

Next snow chances in Indiana

By Monday, a clipper will move into Indiana dropping more snow across the state. 1-2″ will be possible maybe up to 3″. Temperatures will only top off in the upper 20s. Snow showers move out late in the day with overnight lows in the middle teens.

Gradual warm-up

As we head into the middle and end of next week, temperatures will gradually warm up back into the upper 40s and lower 50s! Something to look forward to as we head into another holiday weekend.