Dangerous wind chills to start Friday; tracking weekend rain chances

Wind chills are dangerous this morning with the arctic blast underway for the Midwest. Lows have dropped into the single digits for much of central Indiana. Sustained westerly winds may potentially create wind chills down to -20°!

You will need to warm up vehicles that were sitting out overnight and layer up to help prevent frostbite. Click here for an updated list of school delays this morning.

High pressure is going to provide central Indiana with mostly sunny skies this morning and afternoon. Temperatures will stay below 10° until midday. Highs will reach into the upper teens and lower 20s late in afternoon.

A wind shift occurs on Saturday, and it will help temperatures reach into the lower 40s. It’s going to be a late-day high for Indianapolis as rainfall becomes widespread over central Indiana. A cold front is going to track over the state early Sunday morning and temperatures will drop throughout the day. The second arctic blast will follow that system.