We are tracking dangerous air temperatures and wind chill values this Sunday morning. Indianapolis fell to -4° right before sunrise due to the clearing skies that formed this morning. It was the coldest start in Indy since Christmas Eve 2022 (High: 0). The low on December 23, 2022 was -9° in the city!

The strong westerly wind is making it feel much colder outside, and it is resulting in a significant wind chill factor. Wind chills have dropped to -30° in our northern counties this morning, and more than -20° in Indianapolis. The National Weather Service upgraded our northwest counties to a Wind Chill Warning. The warning will last through 1 PM Sunday.

A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect for the entire area today and tonight. It is scheduled to expire at 7 AM Monday, when wind speeds become lighter. Wind chill values will range from -10° to -20° for the rest of the day. In general, temperatures will struggle to rise with Indy’s afternoon high set for 6°.

Be careful if you must travel today. Not only are we dealing with dangerous temperatures, but also the risk of light, fluffy snow drifting over the roads. Untreated surfaces and country roads may still be slick today!

It is also going to be another cold day tomorrow, but temperatures will improve a touch by Monday afternoon. Highs will reach into the teens throughout central Indiana.

Forecast models are indicating a wave of snow showers will impact the area Monday night into early Tuesday morning. This morning, the machines are showing the potential for a half inch of snow from the activity. It may be enough to create some slick road conditions for the Tuesday morning commute!