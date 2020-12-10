December on hold as mild spell continues; Clear skies will allow view of rare Northern Lights here

WARMING UP

The temperature reached 56-degee Wednesday, the warmest here since just before Thanksgiving and a full 16-degrees above normal. It didn’t look or feel like December. The high today wasn’t a record but it was the normal high for November 8th. Checking the records, this date has produced now 35 occurrences of 50-degrees or warmer (roughly 35% on record) and six occasions 60-degrees or warmer. The record high was 65° set in 1952.

The polar branch of the jet stream has retreated way north and even Canada is experiencing milder than average weather. The lack of cold will continue to end the work week and entering the weekend with the average high temperatures 15° above normal.

NORTHERN LIGHTS HERE?

A powerful geomagnetic storm is forecast to impact the earth over the next 48 hours – strong enough to possible produce Northern Lights visible as far south Tennessee.

A powerful flare erupting form the sun, known as a CME – coronal mass ejection – will sweep through space taking about three days to reach the earth. The highly charged plasma (electrons and protons) will make contact with the earths magnetic field and create possible radio and satellite transmission interruptions and a more active display of Auroras. The strength of the flare carried by solar winds, can bring the the Northern Lights this far south. It is quite rare and very infrequent. I do recall seeing them in September of 2001 and it was impressive.

From the University of Alaska Fairbanks, the peak is December 10th Thursday) with a possibility of seeing them on the low horizon as far south as Tennessee. There is a improved chance as we more north to central Indiana and the best chance to seeing them is along and just north of the U.S. and Canadian border. Look up and look for them – and if you do be sure to share it with us!