Skies are clear and temperatures quite cold to begin our Thursday morning, as we open the last month of the year! Wind chills this morning are hovering in the lower teens and single digits out-the-door, so be sure to have those layers on for the early hours. Vast sunshine will be enjoyed today, as dry weather holds and winds lessen through the afternoon from the southeast at 5-10 mph. Afternoon highs will reach near 40° in most locations by 4 p.m.

Tonight skies will remain mainly clear, as lows drop in the 20s overnight and winds remain light and continue from the southeast.

Friday will bring an increase in clouds through the morning and afternoon, as our next cold front approaches from the west. Windy conditions return from the south with winds gusting to 40+ mph, while temperatures warm into the lower 50s. A few spotty showers are expected to return by late afternoon and evening but mainly confined to the southeastern part of the state.

A greater chance of rain will not arrive until late and into the early hours Saturday. This is along the front that will usher in cooler to colder conditions through Saturday afternoon. Although somewhat mild early on Saturday (50s), most of that afternoon will have temperatures hovering in the upper 30s/lower 40s.