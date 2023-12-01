December is here and it arrives on the heels of a mild and extremely dry November. Last month finished as the 34th warmest and 7th driest November on record. Only 0.93″ of rain fell for the entire month. That’s 2.52″ below normal.

2023 is also on pace to be one of the warmest, if not the warmest year on record in terms of average temperature. Through November, Indianapolis’ average temperature is 57.5°. We will have to see how December acts but the outlooks favor above normal temperatures. The same outlooks also mention equal chances of precipitation. We’ll take that because we need any rain to make up for a big deficit. Indianapolis on average sees 2.92″ of rain in December.

After this morning’s rain, a few sprinkles and fog are both around Friday evening. The fog will gradually ease through the evening but be aware if you head out. Temperatures and dew points are all in the upper 40s this evening.

It will be a cloudy weekend across Central Indiana. However, Saturday looks to be the winner with no rain in the forecast through the day. A frontal boundary out west will move eastward over the weekend and it will bring rain ahead of it. Rain moves in overnight Saturday and continues on a scattered basis through Sunday. However, dry hours are promised. See the timing in the slideshow below.

While the late weekend cold front will drop temperatures slightly for early next week, it won’t be as dramatic as a drop compared to earlier this week. Temperatures in the mid-40s are forecast Monday-Wednesday with another rain chance Tuesday. After that, warmer southerly flow returns to Central Indiana and we’ll see the sun and the 50s once again.