Delta strikes Louisiana tonight; summer pattern holds here!

Skies are mainly clear and temperatures remain comfortable to begin our Friday morning. Expect lots of sunshine in the forecast today, while winds turn breezy from the southwest (12-18 mph). This should help to drive our temperatures to the toasty 80’s by 3:00 pm, the warm, dry stretch rolls. A spectacular night ahead for anything and everything outdoors, including high school football.

Hurricane Delta is on the move and will bring a heavy blow to southern Louisiana this evening. Delta is a major (cat 3) hurricane with winds at 120 mph. Greatest impact will be rainfall up 15″ in some locations and storm surge ranging from 4 to 11 feet. Interests in the gulf should keep track of this hurricane through Saturday morning.

Saturday will bring extra clouds, plenty of warmth AND higher dew points! A true summer feel for tomorrow, as the air will feel a bit heavier and certainly more humid. Highs tomorrow should reach the lower 80’s again.

Sunday will bring heavier clouds and scattered showers, as remnants of Delta throw some rain into the state. For now, it appears that the southern 1/3 of the state will receive the higher totals before exiting Sunday evening.