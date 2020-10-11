Dense Fog Advisory in effect Sunday morning

Thick fog has developed around central Indiana this Sunday morning with the visibility falling below a quarter mile in spots! A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for a portion of the area through 9 AM. The visibility should improve late in the morning, so it is important to prepare for the thick fog if you plan on traveling. Skies will remain rather cloudy until the afternoon when clouds disperse. Highs will reach into the upper 70s later today!

The rain chance from Delta’s remnants are lacking for central Indiana. Only an isolated shower chance exists today. The southern half of the state will have the “best chance” for any shower activity this Sunday. Many around the area will stay dry today.

Temperatures overnight will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s and skies will turn mostly cloudy. Thick fog could once again form for the Monday morning rush hour. Light winds and temperatures falling near the dew points will contribute to the formation of fog. The winds will pick up in speed as a cold front approaches, which will improve the visibility around the state.

The boundary is going to bring another shot at rainfall by Monday afternoon. A line of showers and few storms will develop and move into central Indiana after 2 PM. Sadly, the rain totals look low and stay below a quarter of an inch. This round of showers will likely not put a large dent in the precipitation deficit around the area.