Be prepared for poor visibility due the thick fog that developed over central Indiana last night. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for the area 1 PM. The visibility may potentially fall below a quarter of a mile at times during your drive through midday. As a result, you will want to factor in extra time and remember to use your low beams on the roads.

The fog situation will improve early in the afternoon, but rather cloudy skies will remain as scattered rainfall approaches southern Indiana. The widespread rainfall arrives overnight with a warm front lifting over the state. This wave of activity will produce heavy downpours and potentially rumbles of thunder. severe weather is not expected. Up to 1.50” of rain is possible by Tuesday afternoon.

Temperatures will trend warmer even with the rainfall and cloudy skies. Milder air will surge into the Ohio Valley this afternoon as temperatures rise to 57°. Near-record highs are possible on Tuesday as they rise into the mid-60s! The mild air is going to be short-lived because a cold front will slide over the Midwest on Wednesday. A more seasonal pattern will set up at the end of the week.