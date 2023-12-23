Day #4 in a row with a high of 50° or more in Indianapolis. The stretch is not done yet and will continue right through Christmas Day. We’ll add at least three more days with a high of 50°+. However, thanks to the warmer temperatures and moisture in our atmosphere, we’ve added fog into the mix that will be around to open Christmas Eve Sunday.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in place through 11:00 a.m. Sunday for most of our viewing area. Visibility levels quickly dropped Saturday evening to less than a mile of visibility already. Be careful on the roads if you will be out driving as the fog will be around through early Sunday morning.

Sunday looks to potentially bring in some sunshine for the latter half of the day. With that in mind, I bumped up the forecast high for Christmas Eve to 60°, which is 22° above normal. A few sprinkles and fog will be around early. But I do anticipate the daytime to be dry, mild with a bit of a breeze. The next round of rain will hold off until Christmas Day Monday morning.

The warmth will continue Christmas Day but it will come with rain moving from south to north starting later in the morning. That will be the story for most of the day as this system brings gusty southerly winds, too. Highs on Christmas Day will be in the upper 50s, potentially hitting 60° in a few spots. This continues the trend since 2019 with every other year being very warm, then very cold for Christmas.

Rain will become more scattered later on Christmas Day but most of us will see a healthy soaking. While most spots will stay under an inch, this will be needed due to our ongoing drought.

A few scattered showers are possible Tuesday and then Wednesday. Tuesday will be the last day of 50s before we start to cool down. We’ll also have a few chances for some light snow showers or snowflakes to mix in later in the week Thursday and Friday. Highs by that point will be much colder than what we’ve been used to with highs only in the 30s. However, this is normal/seasonable for this time of the year.