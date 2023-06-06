The air is still way to dry to produce area-wide needed rainfall. Showers are expected this evening and overnight but amounts will be light

We need the rain. Lack of rainfall over past three weeks really taking a toll. Look at the grounds of Conner Prairie. Nearly one week into June and most locations have not had rain. Below, a 7-day radar estimated of rainfall alongside the totals for the month. Any recent rain has been spotty/isolated.

This dry spell in its third week. With only .35″ in Indianapolis since May 21st, it is the DRIEST FOR THE DATES in 18 years (2005). Ranks 6th driest on record.

SOME RAIN TONIGHT

RAIN CHANCES this evening and overnight – they are not great. A few downpours accompany a passing cold front tonight. The peak coverage is only 30% around/after midnight. Showers look to be mainly on the lighter side with only a few locations perhaps receiving a quarter-inch or more.

When the cold front slips south early Wednesday, the showers will diminish and the skies will brighten. We will reinforce the dry air on northeast winds Wednesday and deliver milder air for the rest of the week. A string of 10 consecutive 80-degree days will be broken starting Wednesday.

Honestly, I do not recall a year that has produced so few sticky days. Only 3 days all year have had a dew point of 65°. Rainfall will be hindered again this evening by the lack of moist air. Dewpoints are only in the mid 50s late Tuesday.

COOLEST JUNE LOW IN YEARS

The cooler and drier air will lead to a real chilly morning or two later this week. Dry air cools and aided by dry soils we could have area lows in the 40s. The predicted low 48° early Friday would be the coolest June low in Indianapolis since 2019.