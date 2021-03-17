Destructive storms headed for the deep south; heavy rain returns locally Thursday

Patchy fog will greet you again to start this morning, as temperatures hover around 39°. Although a rather overcast open to the day, some peeks of sunshine could work in around lunch time and into the early afternoon.

This should help move our numbers back into the lower 60s, marking the warmest day of the work week. Clouds will thicken again as rain heads in for the evening and overnight.

As we enjoy a fairly quiet afternoon across the Ohio Valley, a severe threat will be under way across the lower Mississippi Valley. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a high risk for destructive weather from Arkansas to Alabama during the afternoon and evening hours!

The formation of tornadoes appears likely and could have long-lived tracks, crossing state lines and impacting millions of Americans.

Heavy rain, some storms, and gusty winds are on the way for us tonight and through Thursday! Severe threat will be very, very low.

Main issues locally will be some local flooding, strong gusts and a few lightning strikes.

Drier air is back, along with sunshine for Friday and the weekend to usher in the first day of spring on Saturday.