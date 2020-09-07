Do you remember the Labor Day flood of 2003?

Central Indiana will wrap up this Labor Day weekend with only widely scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly north of Indianapolis. This year a stalled front has provided the focus for several storms and even upwards of 1″ of rainfall in some locations. The threat of storms will continue in scattered fashion through midnight then diminish. The “stalled” front will actually return north as a warm front overnight.

LABOR DAY 2003

It was Labor Day, September first in 2003 that a stalled front camped over Indianapolis and central Indiana bringing the single day largest rainfall on record. Wave after wave of tropical downpours and embedded thunderstorms, aided too by the remnants of a tropical storm – Grace, occurred for hours on top of already saturated soils. Wide-spread flash flooding occurred across the city with homes being evacuated and numerous vehicle rescues performed. The high waters sent area creeks and streams over their banks and produced some record setting river flooding. Over 300 homes and 60 business were flooded forcing some 200 people to evacuate.

By the end of the day the total rainfall reached 7.2″ and that became the single day record for the city of Indianapolis, breaking the previous record of 6.8″ set in 1865.

It is worth noting, we have had little to no rain on Labor Day in Indianapolis since 2003! Only 2012 (.01″) and 2017 (.02″) have produced measured rainfall.