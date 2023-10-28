Temperatures were more summer-like on Friday when highs climbed into the upper 70s and lower 80s across central Indiana! Prepare for much cooler weather this weekend now that a cold front has pushed over the region. Temperatures are going to run 15 to 20 degrees cooler compared to yesterday with highs only in the upper 50s this afternoon.

The boundary also brought scattered showers to the area overnight, with most locations receiving less than 0.2” of rain. The showers early this morning will exit by 10 AM, and there should still be several dry hours to enjoy for today. However, skies will remain rather cloudy through the afternoon.

Another wave of steady rainfall is going to arrive to central Indiana later this evening with the coverage ramping up overnight again. The activity will become much more scattered Sunday morning and midday before another round of rain moves in late Sunday afternoon. Prepare for highs only in the mid-50s on Sunday.

Rainfall amounts through Monday morning may range between 1” to 2” over the southern half of central Indiana. Less than 1” is expected points north of Indianapolis.

Behind the system, the weather is going to be much colder with highs in the 40s on Monday and Tuesday. There is even a chance for flurries to mix in with sprinkles on Tuesday afternoon and evening! This will have an impact on trick-or-treaters on Tuesday. Now is the time to plan for layers underneath Halloween costumes!