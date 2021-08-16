Dodging showers this week; gradual heat to build

This morning starts out mainly dry with only a limited shower chance and mild, while temperatures hover in the middle 60s for most of us out the door. Expect a mix of sun and clouds through the day, as temperatures return to the lower 80s by late afternoon on a northeasterly flow (5-10 mph).

With daytime heating and a slight rise in dew points, a possible shower or storm could dot the area. These chances are limited, as not all will receive rainfall.

Additional chances will continue through the week with some days having a greater coverage in rainfall, some storms too could produce a heavier total. Heat will gradually build by late week and into the weekend, as summer’s heat is not done yet!