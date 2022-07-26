INDIANAPOLIS – A significant amount of rain fell across parts of the Midwest overnight and through the first half of today. We could use the rain here in Indiana with drought conditions still impacting the state, but unfortunately only a small portion picked up anything of substance. Despite this, dreary weather was widespread and thus far has kept high temperatures in the mid 70s for only the second time this summer.

24 hour rainfall amounts

As mentioned, a significant amount of rain impacted some of the Midwest, but it was the St. Louis metro area that saw historic levels of precipitation. Over 9″ of rain fell in the city in 24 hours, which set the all-time record for rainfall in that time span! Catastrophic flooding resulted in this astounding event.

Heavy rain fell across Southern Illinois en route to Indiana early this morning. The heaviest precipitation across the Hoosier State fell south of locations like Bedford & Seymour. Still, up to half an inch of rain was reported outside locations such as Bloomington & Terre Haute. Much of the metro area & locations north ended up with a negligible amount of precipitation primarily under 0.05″.

Additional rain chances through midweek

Though the dreary weather will begin to fade with clouds slowly exiting tonight, it does not mean that rain is out of the forecast. A stationary front to our south will drift north into the state on Wednesday and should provide enough lift for a few showers to develop in the morning. Temperatures should jog upward too with highs reaching the mid 80s among high humidity and a partly to mostly cloudy sky afternoon sky. A second chance for isolated showers & storms will come in the evening as the front sags back south again.



Thursday will be similar in terms of weather with warmth & some humidity hanging around. Temperatures should reach the mid 80s before scattered storms pop up ahead of a cold front, which will be approaching in the afternoon. Rain may linger across the area through the evening before more drying comes on Friday.

With rain chances on the higher end this week, it seems probable that we will continue to eat away at current drought conditions.