A few, scattered showers remain on the radar to begin your Monday morning across central Indiana. Rather cloudy to start your morning too, while temperatures hold in the lower 60s out-the-door. We will keep a shower or storm chance going through late morning before some drier time kicks in for the early afternoon, as temperatures warm back into the middle to upper 70s.

This evening, a storm threat remains for parts of the area. With daytime heating and an approaching cold front, a few stronger storms with lightning, hail and local, damaging winds could be possible. This front will bring an end to the rain and storms, along with a shot of drier, less humid air overnight on breezy northwest winds.

Tuesday through Thursday looks great, as we will enjoy dry days, sunshine and building warmth! In this new pattern, dew points remain low marking a very comfortable stretch with highs eventually reaching the upper 70s by late week!

Friday and the weekend does look unsettled at times! Not necessarily rain and storms all day but certainly active at times, as temperatures hold in the upper 70s and lower 80s.