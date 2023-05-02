Can it snow in Indiana in May? Yes. Does it normally snow in Indiana in May? Rarely. Measurable snowfall is defined as at least 0.1″ of snowfall. How often has that happened?

May snowfall statistics in Indianapolis

Out of 139 Mays on record, four had a measurable snowfall in Indianapolis: 1897, 1923, 1989, and 1929. That’s a 2.9% chance of measurable snowfall in May in Indy. However, a trace of snowfall was measured during 17 Mays. That’s a total of 21 Mays in Indianapolis that saw at least a trace of snowfall–15% of Mays on record.

The latest measurable snowfall was May 9, 1923, with 1.2″. The largest May snowfall total was 2.4″ back in 1897.

May snowfall statistics in Fort Wayne

Out of 122 Mays on record, three had measurable snowfall in Fort Wayne: 1923, 1940 and 1945. That’s a 2.5% chance of measurable snowfall in May in Fort Wayne. However, a trace of snowfall was measured during 26 Mays. That’s a total of 29 Mays in Fort Wayne that saw at least a trace of snowfall, that’s 23.8% of Mays on record.

The largest May snowfall total was 1.5″ back in 1923.

May snowfall statistics in Evansville

Out of 74 Mays on record, zero had a measurable snowfall in Evansville. However, a trace of snowfall was measured during six Mays. That’s 8.1% of Mays on record.

The six Mays with a trace of snowfall were 1993, 1955, 1952, 1951, 1950 and 1949.