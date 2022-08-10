Temperatures rebounded Wednesday as much as 10-degrees warmer than Tuesday but 90° days are on hold, a pattern change is underway.

REBOUND

After a cloudy and cool Tuesday and even open to our Wednesday the skies brightened and temperatures responded. By late afternoon temperatures climbed back into the low to mid 80s, and as much as 10-degrees warmer than the same time Tuesday. The official high Wednesday was 83° in Indianapolis.

A light northwest wind developed behind a front that settled into southern Indiana, bringing slightly drier air into the region. With less moisture, sunshine returned bringing the warm up but at the same time the water vapor – or “humidity” was lowering. The drier air will allow for a more comfortable feel this evening and overnight but we can do better. A second cold front will arrive Thursday and will really deliver a knockout blow to the tropical air.

COLD FRONT #2

The next front is permitted to dive east with the retreat west of an upper-level high pressure or HOT DOME. With the core of heat headed west, the next cold front will dive into central Indiana Thursday afternoon. Winds are to freshen up and shift northeast behind the front and the much less humid air will allow for maximum cooling over the next few nights. What is maximum cooling? How about lows into the 50s by daybreak Friday and Saturday morning. Yes, the A/C can actually take a well deserved break!

Afternoon temperatures are not expected to reach 90-degrees for a spell as the pattern locks in. The latest 8 to 14 day outlook calls for a higher probability of below normal temperatures into the third week of August. To-date this is the warmest summer in ten years and we’ve had 20 90-degree days, thirteen more that last year through August 10th.

Rain chances are also looking to be minimal if not on hold as well. After one of the wettest days of the year, 1.21″ officially in Indianapolis – the next seven days may produce very little or at least small rain totals. Dry time will accompany the milder pattern.