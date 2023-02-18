INDIANAPOLIS – Despite the calendar reading mid-February, gorgeous spring-like days keep coming our way.

Spectacular Sunday weather

Sunday will begin with a mix of clouds & sun, but skies will quickly clear and as soon as the mid-morning. The day will also begin in the upper 30s, which is more than 10 degrees above average. With the abundance of sun and a southwesterly wind that will become breezy, temperatures will rise quickly. We’ll be in the 50s by lunchtime with highs in at least the mid 50s across Central Indiana. If you’re okay with the afternoon breeze, it will be an incredible day to spend some time outdoors. We’ll remain mild overnight with temps primarily in the 40s and wind beginning to lighten.

A chance for rain on Monday

Monday will begin with clouds across central & southern portions of the state. A weak wave of energy will be passing to our south, and it may be enough to kick up showers over Southern Indiana during the morning. In the afternoon, the sun should return and temps will once again have a chance to reach the mid 50s. Enjoy this very spring-like start to the final full week of the winter!