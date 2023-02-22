For the first time this year the official high temperature for Indianapolis reached 70-degrees but no everyone enjoyed the spring-level warmth

WHAT A SPREAD

There were TWO seasons in central Indiana Wednesday. The preliminary high of 71-degrees for Indianapolis is the WARMEST since November 10th, and breaks a 101 year old record for the date (70° 1922) Today’s high was the NORMAL high for MAY 3rd.

So where’s the warm front? Looks like it has stalled just south of 161st street in Hamilton county. Only 47° Morse while 10 miles south, 23-degrees warmer. 70° at Geist Reservoir.

This is the EARLIEST 70-degree day in Indianapolis in five years (2018) and nearly a full month ahead of the average date of the first occurrence. What was the earliest 70° day to start a year? January 11, 1890.

The SPRING-storm’s warm front behind huge temp spread and separates the ‘seasons’. The rain-free hours are coming to an end as gusty/active t-storms sweep the state early evening. The rain reaches peak coverage around 8pm then will diminish quickly from west to east and clear the state well before midnight.

The bulk of this storm’s rain will have fallen this evening as drier air and sunny skies return on Thursday. However, the massive storm that is delivering the warmth here is also responsible for over two dozen states under winter advisories. In this storm’s cold sector, upwards of two feet of snow will fall and temperatures are bitterly cold. Late Wednesday while we reached 70°, the wind chill was as much as -30° below zero in the Norther Plains and Upper Midwest.

A sharp cool off is coming when winds shift early Thursday. This front will quietly pass and deliver the more seasonal air to end the work week and entering the weekend. If you are a fan of the early spring-like warmth, you are in luck. Another windy, powerful storm system arrives Monday once again delivering gusty winds, rain, a chance of t-storms and very mild air.

Have we seen the last of winter? Absolutely not! More on the potential for much colder air as we get into March in the days ahead.