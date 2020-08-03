Downpours end with a September-like stretch coming

RAIN MONDAY

Slow moving thunderstorms unloaded heavy rainfall late afternoon and during the Monday evening commute. The rain fell quickly and brought high water to some streets in Indianapolis during the 5 pm rush. Rainfall reports included 2″ in Speedway, 1.50″ Warren Park. Locally heavy rain fell on the southwest side and in Shelbyville. Locations on the map below show some 1″ to 2″ radar estimates.

The rain is easing just after 6 pm and showers will be lighter through the rest of the evening. As a cold front passes the rain threat is dropping quickly with little or no rain expected across the area after 9 pm.

COOLING DOWN

Rain cooled temperatures during the peak of the heating on Monday but the real change comes behind a passing cold front. A huge drop in humidity levels is underway and a steak of September-like weather is expected for the rest of the upcoming work week.

The pattern has changed with the core of heat sliding west allowing the jet stream to now dive into the eastern U.S. This will lead to several early morning lows in the 50s this week with even a few outlying areas possible dipping into the 40s. 50-degree lows in August are a treat – we average about 5 August mornings in the 50s.

The average low of 59-degrees occurs on September 9th and we could be there as early as Tuesday morning in some locations. With such a drop in humidity the air will be refreshing.

Adding sunshine will aid in temperatures rebounding each of the next several afternoons but may not be enough to top 80-degrees until Friday. Afternoon temperatures Tuesday will likely range in the middle 70s – more typical of September 19th!