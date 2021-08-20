Downpours remain in forecast but in very widely scattered fashion; Hottest air in three years next week with string of afternoons with heat index at 100°

TONIGHT:  A few spotty downpours diminishing through sunset and before midnight.  Clearing overhead but hazy, calm with areas of patchy dense fog late.  Warm and MUGGLY.

LOW:  70

SATURDAY:  Early AM fog then skies brighten with a mix of hazy sun, clouds building to a spotty downpour and storm.  Very Warm and Humid along with a few more scattered showers and storms late evening that may linger overnight.  Peak rainfall coverage 18%
HIGH 89

SUNDAY:  Early AM clouds, haze and fog with a few showers very early.  Skies will brighten with a wind shift early.  Hot and humid with lowering humidity through the afternoon and evening.  A stray downpour or storm possible during the mid-afternoon and early evening.  Peak rainfall coverage 18% 

HIGH 91

MONDAY:  Partly cloudy – hot and more Humid.  Peak Heat Index to 100°

HIGH 92

TUESDAY:  Partly Cloudy – hot and Humid.  Small chance of a afternoon storm.  Peak heat index to 102°  Peak rainfall coverage 16%

HIGH 93

WEDNESDAY:  Partly cloudy – Hot and Humid.  Widely scattered downpour or storm.  Peak Heat Index 105°  Peak rainfall coverage 19%

HIGH 95

THURSDAY:  Scattered showers and storms.  Hot and Humid.  Peak Heat index to 100°.  Peak Rainfall coverage to 30%

HIGH 92

FRIDAY:  Scattered Showers and storms.  Cooler but continued humid.  Peak Rainfall coverage to 30%

HIGH 86

