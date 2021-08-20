Downpours remain in forecast but in very widely scattered fashion; Hottest air in three years next week with string of afternoons with heat index at 100°

The forecast from the Fox59 Weather Authority weather center

TONIGHT: A few spotty downpours diminishing through sunset and before midnight. Clearing overhead but hazy, calm with areas of patchy dense fog late. Warm and MUGGLY.

LOW: 70

SATURDAY: Early AM fog then skies brighten with a mix of hazy sun, clouds building to a spotty downpour and storm. Very Warm and Humid along with a few more scattered showers and storms late evening that may linger overnight. Peak rainfall coverage 18%

HIGH 89

SUNDAY: Early AM clouds, haze and fog with a few showers very early. Skies will brighten with a wind shift early. Hot and humid with lowering humidity through the afternoon and evening. A stray downpour or storm possible during the mid-afternoon and early evening. Peak rainfall coverage 18%

HIGH 91

MONDAY: Partly cloudy – hot and more Humid. Peak Heat Index to 100°

HIGH 92

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy – hot and Humid. Small chance of a afternoon storm. Peak heat index to 102° Peak rainfall coverage 16%

HIGH 93

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy – Hot and Humid. Widely scattered downpour or storm. Peak Heat Index 105° Peak rainfall coverage 19%

HIGH 95

THURSDAY: Scattered showers and storms. Hot and Humid. Peak Heat index to 100°. Peak Rainfall coverage to 30%

HIGH 92

FRIDAY: Scattered Showers and storms. Cooler but continued humid. Peak Rainfall coverage to 30%

HIGH 86