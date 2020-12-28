Downturn in temperatures is brief as a new warm up comes our way; Temperatures will keep swing’ in

COLDER DAY

The official high temperature on Monday will enter the books at nearly 50-degrees (49°) but you would have had to be up very early in the morning to feel temperatures that mild on Monday. A cold front passed just after midnight and most of the afternoon was cloudy and cold. From time to time, brisk northwest winds would carry a flurry or two by while at the same time producing wind-chills in the middle teens. By sunset Monday the temperature was nearly 25-degrees colder than Sunday but it felt nearly 40-degrees colder with a wind-chill of 17°.

Overnight the winds will ease and skies will briefly clear allowing us to lower actual air temperatures into the teens Tuesday morning. Thought the clearing aids in the colder temperatures, it will hold long enough into Tuesday to enjoy some sunshine to start the day.

WE’LL BE SWING’IN

That was a song in the early 80s I believe but that is how our temperatures will behave as we end 2020. We are once again eyeing two warm-ups through the first of the year that includes 50-degree temperatures.

The polar branch of the jet stream has retreated after producing the coldest Christmas max temperature in over 100 years! In fact, it is long gone and shows no sign of returning for some time. However it will not mean winter will be lacking. Enough cold air and the track of a low pressure from the southwestern U.S., has some 20 different states under some form of winter advisory late Monday night.

The low track favors heavy snowfall amounts of up to a foot across Iowa while in central Indiana, we remain in the warm sector, the location where the precipitation falls as liquid.

We will be getting into the warm sector of the storm when a warm front passes Tuesday evening and with it, opens up a chance of a quick burst of snow. I will be watching that for Tuesday evening should it materialize. After the front passes, steady to slowly rising temperatures will occur into Wednesday morning with rain arriving toward sunrise.

Rainfall will reach peak coverage of nearly 100% early Wednesday afternoon then diminish late day Wednesday. The year will end on a cooler more seasonal note Thursday but we set our selves up for another storm system that arrives New Year’s Day. This low looks to be stronger, more windy one that elevates temperatures even higher to start the new year. Could 2021 open with a 60-degree temperature? Stay tuned!