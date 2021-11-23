Dreaming of a white… Thanksgiving? Well, those chances are very low

INDIANAPOLIS – Are you dreaming of a white Thanksgiving? Yes, I know. The saying is “white Christmas,” but have you ever wanted it to snow on Thanksgiving?

Let’s start with the definition of a “white” anything.

In order for something to be considered a “white” anything, there needs to be 1 inch of snow on the ground.

When has that happened on Thanksgiving? Believe it or not, that has only happened four times in Indianapolis.

1902: snowiest Thanksgiving with 2.4 inches

1959: snowed 2 inches on Thanksgiving

1959 & 1971: there was already 1 inch of snow on the ground

1975: there was already 2 inches of snow on the ground

These records go back to 1884 until 2019. Out of the 136 Thanksgivings, four have been considered a “white Thanksgiving.” The probability of seeing a white Thanksgiving in Indianapolis is just 3.7% — not a great chance.

For snow lovers out there, you’re out of luck this year. The forecast is calling for scattered showers and temperatures in the 40s.

Don’t worry though, your chances of a white Christmas are better. The probability of that is 27%!