Dreary start to the week; tracking drier days ahead

It is a dreary start to the workweek with cloudy skies and areas of fog. The fog is already improving this morning, but the cloud cover is here to stay for the rest of the day. There is a low pressure system over the Midwest and it will keep an unsettled weather pattern in place early in the week.

A few breaks will be possible at times before the showers and storms fill into the state. We have an atmosphere that could produce isolated funnel clouds with the enhanced vorticity (or spin) from the upper low and the low-level cloud base from the showers.

The funnels are usually short-lived and do not often touch down. There were a handful of reports of funnel clouds yesterday within the state. One was reported in Thorntown around 3 o’clock in the afternoon. Another was captured near McCordsville around 8:30 PM.

A couple strong storms could fire up this afternoon and evening. Heavy downpours within the stronger cells and gusty winds will be possible at times. Highs are expected to rise near 80° later today.

Scattered thunderstorms are possible again on Tuesday. By Wednesday, the chance for storms will become spotty with more sunshine in the mix. Highs will turn more seasonal midweek!