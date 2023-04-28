Scattered showers around this morning remain, as cloudy skies hold across the state. This will make for a wet and cool start to your Friday morning! Be sure to grab a heavier raincoat to help with the coolness through the entire day. Although rain chances lessen through the morning and into the afternoon in coverage, damp weather will hold through the early evening.

Due to excessive cloud cover, temperatures will struggle to reach the upper 50s, marking another day below average…our seventh straight!

Tonight, drier air works in and some clouds could break overnight! This will allow for a cooler start in the middle 40s with patchy fog in spots at sunrise.

Saturday brings a dry start with some sunshine! Early sunshine and a southwesterly flow at 10-20 mph will help jumpstart our temperatures, as we return to the 60s by the afternoon. Highs tomorrow will reach the middle 60s before scattered showers and a few limited storms around 3 p.m. As the cold front arrives around early evening, additional showers will be in the mix through the evening before ending around 9 p.m.

Sunday brings a drag on any warmup, as a cooler flow returns on northwesterly winds! Mostly cloudy skies will drape the skyline, as a few scattered showers will redevelop in the cooler pocket of air. Highs Sunday will only reach the middle 50s, nearly 20° below average.