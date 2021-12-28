Dreary weather sticks around for another day across Indiana

Today was our fourth straight day of rainfall and will register as the rainiest day this month. Up to 1.00″ of rain fell across many locations with 0.89″ of accumulation in Indianapolis itself. This brings our monthly precip total to 4.06″, yet no measureable snow has been registered this month.

Tonight remains primarily gray with areas of fog developing across Central Indiana. Make sure to give yourself some extra time on the roads between this evening and tomorrow morning. Temperatures overnight will remain in the low 40s without much change into the morning. Wednesday as a whole will not feature much changing weather as our sky remains overcast throughout the day. High temps will rise no more than the mid 40s, only about 5 degrees above morning lows.

While Tuesday’s system will be exiting, a weak wave of energy from the southwest will keep clouds and rain chances in the forecast as we continue into the evening. Scattered showers will be possible overnight into early Thursday morning. Clearing is expected to eventually occur on Thursday, but not until the late morning. Despite the overall cloudy weather, temps will remain mild and even return to the 50s to close out the calendar year.