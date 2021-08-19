Drenching downpours remain selective

SOME RAIN – SOME OF IT HEAVY

The peak heating of the day has brought on a few downpours that at times they were blinding! Early Thursday afternoon a heavy summer storm delivered over 2″ of rain to the south-side while just a few miles up the road only lighter amounts of rain fell at the Indianapolis Airport – where the official weather observations are taken for the city. The .11″ of rain is nearly the total we’ve had in the past 33 days! The same storm drifted south into Johnson county and produced gusty winds that snapped tree limbs in and around Greenwood. Pictures below were sent along from the Imperial Hills neighborhood in Greenwood.

Loaded with humidity a storm or two perks up during the peak heating of the day and a few unloaded the tropical, drenching downpours. Late afternoon southeastern Hamilton county got under a slow moving storm that exited Madison county. Locations like Conner Prairie in Fishers and Noblesville received upwards of one inch of rain.

The storm chance is still selective and any downpours and storms will remain widely scattered through sunset then dissipate before midnight. The pattern remains locked and there are no significant changes coming so we expect to see daytime heating drive the chance of a few downpours and a storm again on Friday. Coverage on the rainfall Friday will peak at 15% but that may climb to 25% Saturday afternoon and evening with a weak, wind shifting front that bring a brief dip in humidity for Sunday. Though the humidity will back-off for a day, a string of 90-degree days are expected starting Sunday and continuing through Thursday of next week.

Tree damage from a gusty summer storm in Greenwood Thursday afternoon. Several reports of similar damage in the Imperial Hills subdivision of Greenwood.