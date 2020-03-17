Drier and milder for St. Patrick’s day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Showers are ending late Monday night and drier weather is set to return for Tuesday. With added sunshine we are expecting this to be the mildest St. Patrick's Day since 2016

ST. PATTY'S DAY COOL STREAK

Each of the past three St Patty's Days have been on the chilly side, along with precipitation. Last year the high of 50-degrees came early as colder air surged into the state. Snow developed last year, almost an inch fell. Two of the past three years have produced snow.

There is no snow in this year's forecast. With skies brightening, temperatures are expected to climb back above 50-degrees.