Some roads are slick this morning out the door, after the spotty late evening snow! Most areas only received a dusting but icy patches are expected, as road temperatures hover between 30°-32°, with bridges at 29°. A few extra minutes wouldn’t hurt for the morning rush hour!

Lingering flurries this morning will end, allowing for a drier afternoon. Some clouds will likely break at times, bringing a peek of sun but temperatures struggle to reach the middle 30s, nearly 15° below the seasonal average. Winds will remain breezy from the west at 12-18 mph.

Tonight, a few snow showers could redevelop and linger into early Friday morning. Lows tonight again dropping into the lower 20s.

This weekend brings additional sunshine and plenty of dry time but very cold morning lows in the teens, as skies clear. Sunday should be quite bright but chilly for the Colts game with highs in the middle 30s.

Ridging gets underway Sunday and into next week! This will bring more stable air, bright skies and a warming trend! 50s return to the state by Tuesday and will likely take us into the Thanksgiving Day!