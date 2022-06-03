Skies are clear and temperatures have cooled, after a drop in dew points Monday afternoon. This morning, temperatures will hold in the middle 50s, as winds remain light and skies are clear.

Expect another wonderful day ahead with lots of sunshine and a light, steady breezy from the west at 6-12 mph. The UV Index will be running very high today, so be mindful of the sunburn time…18 minutes or less! Highs should reach around 80° at 5:00pm! Enjoy…

Incredible weather will be expected for Saturday and Sunday, as highs reach the lower 80s both days!

Scattered showers and storms return on Monday and into early Tuesday. This will bring a slight pullback in temperatures but humidity will linger, marking a stickier start to the workweek! No 90° heat yet for Indianapolis and none expected for the next 7 days!