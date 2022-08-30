INDIANAPOLIS – Multiple rounds of storms drenched a significant portion of Central Indiana throughout the day & evening on Monday. The storms came ahead of a cold front, which has since swept across the Hoosier State and ushered in a cooler continental air mass on Tuesday.

Cool last day of summer

Sure, the *official* end of summer is not until September 21st, but Wednesday will mark the official end to meteorological summer! The day will encompass an overall fall-like feel beginning with morning lows in the mid to upper 50s. The day will be comfortable with drier air in place, but it will also allow temps to increase quickly once the sun rises. Afternoon highs will settle in the low 80s under a near-perfectly clear sky. Another cool evening will then follow with little change in our weather.

Dry & feeling like July again

Although hump day will feel more like typical September weather, the first official day of September will feature a warm up. Mostly sunny weather will remain abundant through the day with highs reaching a couple degrees above average in the mid 80s. The warming temps come as a result of high pressure exiting eastward. This will encourage a change in wind direction to more southerly and it will become stronger as we enter into the weekend. Under at least partly sunny skies, we’ll see highs steadily rise into the upper 80s and low 90s by the time we reach Saturday.