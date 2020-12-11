Driest December on record turns wet overnight; Near record warmth ends

ALMOST A RECORD

A balmy Friday afternoon in mid-December in central Indiana as temperatures rose to mid-October levels. The high of 65-degrees was one degree shy of the all-time record of 66° set in 1931.

HERE COMES THE RAIN

We are eleven days into December without even a trace of rain or snow. That hasn’t happened since weather records began 149 years ago. It ends tonight as a storm tracks northwest of the state through Saturday morning. We are on the warm side of the storm with all rain falling reaching peak coverage before dawn Saturday. Rainfall will total one inch in some locations then quickly cut off before noon. We will have rain-free hours Saturday but no longer enjoy the unseasonably warm weather. Still a bargain for December, the temperatures will remain in the middle 50s into the afternoon and well above the normal high of 39-degrees.

A cold front will bring another quick burst of patchy rain showers after sunset with winds shifting northwest before midnight. That’s the end of the mild weather and a December feel is officially on its way back. By early Sunday temperatures will lower to near freezing and remain steady through the day.

WHEN WILL IT SNOW?

We’re nearing the midway point of the month and so far this year only a trace of snow has been recorded in Indianapolis. The first and only flakes of the season fell on November 30th, a few location in eastern Indiana measured an inch or two of snow. Entering Friday, a mere 12% of the Nation had snow on the ground – that’s incredible, the least for the date since these records began 17 years ago, and it will not last. Accumulating snows will fall on the cold side of our storm system across Nebraska to northern lower Michigan. If we get any snow from this system it may only be a few flurries as it departs.

Looking ahead, there are still no signs that the polar branch of the jet stream will be taking a dive but a more seasonal chill is coming and prospects are growing for some snow here Wednesday. The first sticking snow could occur for Indianapolis if this holds up. We will be watching new data tonight and through the weekend.