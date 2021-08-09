Driest in 120 years, rainfall chances continue rest of the week

Welcome rain fell early Monday mainly in southwest-central Indiana. Generally half-inch amounts were received in Bloomington (.54″), Ellettsville (.48″) with higher totals of Patoka Lake (.88″), French Lick (.81″). meanwhile only .08″ in Indianapolis while many locations north received even less to no rain at all.

After a wet first half of summer, since July 18th, this is the driest in Indianapolis since 1901, 120 years. Only .11″ of rainfall has been recorded at the official observation site near the airport. This is the second DRIEST for the dates on record only behind 1901’s .03″ of rain.

We are watching for a daily storm chance here especially into he late night and pre-dawn hours Tuesday as well as each of the next four days. The rainfall is selective this time of the year but a storm complex or two can unload heavy amounts of rain. Better timing and location of such complexes will be available in the days ahead but coverage is still considered limited to 20% or less at this time.

BUMPER CROP?

Despite the recent dry spell Indiana corn and soy rated quite high from latest USDA crop report. “Adequate” top soil moisture rating for 61% of the state.