Drop in humidity; eyeing additional rain and storms

After Monday night’s storms, a cold front is passing and the rain is now ending across the state! This front will bring a rush of drier air (lower dew points) with less humidity, some sunshine and more comfortable temperatures through the day. This morning, lows will start in the lower 60’s and upper 50’s in most locations, while some sunshine works back in. For the afternoon, expect nice weather and dry conditions lasting through the evening…marking my “pick of the week!”

Tonight, skies will clear and winds will go light. This will make for a much cooler overnight, as dry weather holds statewide. Some patchy fog possible in the valleys before sunrise of Wednesday morning.

Scattered showers and storms will return late afternoon Wednesday, keeping things a bit active and unsettled for the remainder of the workweek. For now, Friday looks to be the most active with periods of rain and storms before sweeping changes for the upcoming weekend! Some good news, rain should be ending earlier now on Saturday, marking a much drier, cooler weekend!