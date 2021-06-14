Drop in humidity; refreshing change underway

Expect a mild, sunny start this morning, along with a quick rise in temperatures through early afternoon. Highs today will likely reach the middle 80’s around 2pm before a cold front passage. This front will generate breezy conditions for the afternoon and a drop in dew points for the second half of the day. Northwest winds will gusts between 20-25 mph, at times, through the afternoon.

Clearing skies tonight and cooler air will make for a great evening and overnight.

Beautiful weather will be underway through Thursday, as dry weather holds and humidity remains low across the area. A climb in heat and a return of mugginess by Friday will bring a threat of storms to end the workweek, as more of a summertime pattern kicks in for the weekend.