Drought builds; colder, wetter changes by this time next week

Early clouds will clear through the day, as sunshine and warmth build in again! Rain chances remain obsolete for the center part of the state, it’s our 11th straight day with no rainfall in downtown.

A few showers from remnants of Beta did make their way into southern Indiana this morning but are now pushing east at this time. Highs will reach the upper 70s this afternoon with light, southwest winds.

More sun and warmth headed our way for the weekend, our last of September, as highs reach the middle 80s Saturday afternoon! Could be the last 80s of 2020 for Indianapolis!

A cold front will arrive Sunday night, along with rain chances. This will begin a substantial shift to cooler weather. Areas of rain will increase through early next week, while temperatures take a nosedive through midweek. By Thursday morning, some patchy frost could develop…much earlier than the first average date of October 11th. Stay tuned!