INDIANAPOLIS – The Drought Monitor updates every Thursday morning. In the newest update, most of the state is under abnormally dry conditions with a few areas in a moderate drought.

June 30, 2022 Drought Monitor update

What does this mean? Each category means there will likely be different impacts from different factors around the state. “Abnormally dry” usually means the grass will turn brown, gardens will need to be watered more frequently, and crops are stressed. Once we hit the “Moderate” drought stage, there are more noticeable changes. Crops become more stressed, your lawn needs to be watered more often, and water levels begin to decrease.

The higher up the scale the drought goes, the more severe the impacts will be to crops, your lawn, and water levels. As we continue to climb the scale on the drought monitor, more dangerous conditions also begin to set up, causing concern for fire.

June is wrapping up as the 8th driest on record in Indianapolis with only 1.18″ of rainfall, over 3.5″ below where we should’ve been for the month.

Alexander McGinnis, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, says, “due to the abundance of sunshine, high temperatures, lack of rainfall, and even low humidity, this has led to the rapid intensification of drought conditions”.

Indianapolis has not been this dry in 10 years when most of the state was under severe drought conditions or worse.

McGinnis also says that in order for drought conditions to improve, we need to see the average amount of rainfall for July and August along with the 3″+ we didn’t see in June.

When will Indianapolis see rain?

Into the Fourth of July weekend, there are scattered rain chances that should help with the dry conditions. While not everyone will see rain going into the holiday weekend, any amount of rain will help.