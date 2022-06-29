INDIANAPOLIS – After a warm spring, the summer of 2012 was one for the record books with record high temperatures above 100° and record dry conditions that brought extreme drought to Indiana.

We have had a dry June this year and some hot days mixed in there, but how does it compare to the June of 2012?

June 2012 vs. June 2022 temperatures

Temperatures hit 100°+ twice in June of 2012. The record-high monthly temperature was 104° set on June 28, 2012. This was the highest temperature in Indianapolis in nearly 58 years. The last time Indianapolis hit 104° was back on July 14, 1954! For the first time since 1934, Indianapolis had two days consecutively over 100°: June 28 and June 29. The last time that happened was in June of 1934.

The number of 90° days in May of 2012 and June of 2012 was 15, the most for that time period since the Great Drought of 1988 which had 17.

The average high temperature for June of 2012 was 86.5° and the average low temperature was 62.7°.

Let’s compare this to June of this year.

For June of 2022, we haven’t hit 100°. Our highest temperature so far was 95° set back on June 21. No records have been broken for high temperatures in Indianapolis so far this month. The average high temperature so far is 84.7°, and the average low temperature so far is 64°. Compared to June of 2012, this June is running cooler than in 2012.

June 2012 vs. June 2022 precipitation totals

June 2012 was the driest June on record in Indianapolis. The total precipitation for the month was 0.09 inches. The average precipitation for June back then was 4.25″. June 2012 was also the second driest month on record in Indianapolis. The driest month on record still holds with March 1910 with only 0.07 inches.

From June 5, 2012, through June 28, 2012, there was no measurable precipitation. That was 24 days, the longest period without measurable rain for the month of June.

Let’s compare this to June of this year.

June 2022 will be the 8th driest June on record in Indianapolis with only 1.18″ of rainfall, so more rain than June 2012. Our driest stretch with no measurable precipitation was from June 13 through June 25, only 13 days consecutively.

June 2012 vs June 2022 drought monitor

By the end of June 2012, much of central Indiana was classified as in a severe drought, with parts of the area in an extreme drought. Compared to this June so far, areas of Indiana are in abnormally dry conditions with a few areas under a moderate drought.

Drought condition through June 26, 2012

Drought conditions through June 23, 2022