Dry and sunny conditions for much of this week

Overall, we had a great day to end the weekend! Temperatures topped off in the 70s and 80s with mostly sunny skies for a lot of us! We keep the dry and sunny skies into much of the week, so keep your sunglasses handy!

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower and middle 60s under mostly starry skies.

Monday we start to dry out with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will top off in the lower 80s. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 60s.

An area of high pressure will spread east. This will keep us warm and dry for much of the workweek.

Tuesday will feature mostly sunny skies again with temperatures in the middle and upper 80s. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 60s.

Wednesday and Thursday temperatures will top off in the middle and upper 80s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the 60s and 70s.

By Friday and into the weekend, rain chances will return once again with warm temperatures in the upper 80s.