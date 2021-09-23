Dry and sunny end to the week, weekend start off with rain

We started off the day with lingering showers up to our north and east. Those showers slowly moved out during the afternoon. Areas to the south and west of those showers saw plenty of sunshine during the afternoon with temperatures in the 60s. Temperatures warm up to end the week.

Let’s start with the rainfall totals we have seen over the last few days! We broke a record in Indianapolis. We picked up 2.07″ in the bucket, breaking the old record of 1.22″ set back in 2003. Several communities picked up 1-3″ since Monday. The rain helped our drought conditions. A few areas are still abnormally dry but conditions have improved overall.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 40s under mostly starry skies.

Friday will be the best of this week with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the lower 70s. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 50s with showers moving in from the north and west.

A fast-moving cold front will bring rain late Friday and into early Saturday morning. Rainfall totals will be light and scattered in nature. I expect this front to be out of most of the area by the afternoon, leaving behind sunshine and temperatures close to 70. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s.





Sunday will be nice with sunshine and temperatures in the middle 70s. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 50s.

Next week looks dry with temperatures very seasonal, in the middle 70s with sunshine for most of the week.