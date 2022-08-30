INDIANAPOLIS – After a stormy and wet Monday, the rest of the week will be dry and seasonal! Temperatures will stay in the 80s as we head into the holiday weekend.

Monday’s storms recap

We had several rounds of showers and storms roll through Indiana on Monday. Some were strong and even severe-warned. The majority of damage reported was wind damage but there were a few flooding reports thanks to the heavy rainfall. The rounds of showers and storms brought 1.99″ of rainfall to Indy breaking the rainfall record for August 29. The old record was 1.38″ set back in 1985.

Drying out, less humid Tuesday

Showers exited early in the day leaving behind more sunshine and temperatures climbing into the 80s. A cold front will bring in drier air for the rest of Tuesday, making for a more comfortable afternoon. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Seasonal and sunny the rest of the week

Wednesday will be great with temperatures in the middle 80s and low humidity! Sunshine sticks around for the rest of the week too! Temperatures stay in the middle 80s as we head into Friday with no rain chances expected.

Labor Day Weekend forecast

This weekend looks hot and sunny. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s under mostly sunny skies. It will be a great weekend to get out on the water or enjoy the pool for the “last official weekend of summer”! There are a few storm chances on Monday.