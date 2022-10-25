Welcome rain fell in central Indiana ending a historic dry streak. Some locations could receive up to one-inch, the largest rainfall in 45 days

HISTORIC DRY SPELL

31 days with little to no rain. Entering the day the DRIEST on record since weather records began 151 years ago. Over 3″ below normal. (Driest October since 1963 (59 years).

Rainfall will increase after sunset from west to east. Steadier/heavier downpours are expected later this evening, pushing some local totals to nearly one-inch. Could be the largest single-day rain since Sept 11th, 45 days ago.

70-DEGREE DAYS

70-degree streak will end at 5 consecutive. Despite recording snowfall and a freeze a full two weeks earlier than last year, we’ve posted 14 days 70° or warmer this October. Warmest 79° Sunday. Rain reaches peak coverage of 80% before 11pm then a NEW dry and sunny streak resumes. Lingering showers early Wed then SUNNY end to work week and open to the weekend.

And we may not have heard the last of the 70s. We are projecting Saturday to warm as much as 6° to 10° above average putting us in line for a 70° afternoon and looking longer range, signals of a very mild open to the month of November are strong. We could open next month with a 70° high, stay tuned.