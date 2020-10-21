Dry and warmer Thursday

GOOD RAIN FOR SOME

The recent rainfall has gone a long way to easing the drought conditions in central Indiana but is it enough. For some yes. We’ve just completed four straight days with measurable rainfall in Indianapolis – the first time since late July into early August with a stretch this long. The four day total of 2.76” is significant but we are still at a substantial deficit through Wednesday evening.

The waves of rain and embedded thunderstorms brought some rainfall totals to 2” to 3” overnight and early Wednesday, great news but note the way the rain was distributed. Below the radar estimated rainfall shows how the bans were quite persistent from western Indiana northeast to northeast Indiana. Within the band some locations – Geist and Fishers had 3” totals. However the rain fell along a nearly stationary front so much of south-central and south-east central Indiana didn’t receive much rain at all.

The U.S. Drought Monitor will be updating their report on Indiana on Thursday and it is likely that there will still be plenty of locations deemed “moderate drought”. Note Bloomington, Terre Haute and Shelbyville are still well over 4” below normal in rainfall since mid-August. Bloomington, still at a whopping -6.46”

NEW RAINS TONIGHT

The stalled front is starting to creep north and it will once again the focus for new showers and even a thunderstorm or two later tonight into the early morning hours Thursday but primarily over north-central Indiana. The front is lifting north through the night so rain tonight will not linger. Any rainfall tonight will be long gone before sunrise.

WARM UP

The warm front till surge north Thursday morning allowing south breezes to blow here. Skies will brighten Thursday and temperatures will climb into the upper 70s to even cracking 80-degrees in some locations in the afternoon. Thursday’s high will be as much as 15-degrees above normal.

Rain is on hold as we end the work week mild. Friday will once again start mild and climb well into the 70s but an approaching cold front will increase clouds and increase the threat of showers and t-storms by late afternoon and evening. This could be one of the rare Friday night’s that area football games will endure rain. It has not rained on a Friday in Indianapolis since August 28th!