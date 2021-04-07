Dry April ends with downpours and thunderstorms; Wet and cooler pattern emerging

APRIL SHOWERS

The first measured rain of the month arrived with a bang. A thunderstorm moved right over Indianapolis shortly before 4 pm delivering nearly a quarter-inch of rain. The first six days of the month produced no measured precipitation making this one of only 13 April’s to start this dry. Officially through 6pm Shelbyville, had the highest tally of the local reporting stations with just under a half-inch of rain.

Showers are to diminish early this evening and we will be afforded some dry time and the chance to get out and enjoy the very mild weather. New showers and thunderstorms are expected again late tonight and early Thursday when a cold front nears the state.

WARM WEATHER SLIPPING AWAY

Many locations officially reached 80-degrees Wednesday while Indianapolis’ preliminary high reached 79-degrees. We would have gone warmer if it were not for the showers arriving and cooling the temperatures. Locations untouched by rain until late day or not receiving any rain at all reached the lower 80s! Temperatures Wednesday were more typical of the opening week of June!

With rain showers and clouds around Thursday, we will not be as warm as Wednesday but the trend for above-normal temperatures will remain intact, likely even to hold entering the weekend. However, a pattern shift is coming soon.

The next system in a series of systems arrives here with rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds this weekend. This storm will impact our Saturday weather. Gusty winds will follow the storm’s departure into early Sunday with temperatures cooling back to near 60-degrees, or near normal Sunday afternoon. The third system arriving Monday brings a significant cool down behind it.

Next week a major shift to cooler than average weather will get underway and it looks to have some staying power. The temperatures are to lower to highs in the low/middle 50s by mid-week and remain below normal for much of the second half of the month. The likelihood of a frost and a freeze seems to be on the rise as temperatures trend lower in the coming days. Stay tuned!